Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.61. Approximately 89,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 35,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,489.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
