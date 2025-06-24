Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.61. Approximately 89,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 35,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,489.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.