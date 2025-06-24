Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

