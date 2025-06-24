Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.