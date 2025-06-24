MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.95 ($10.41) and last traded at €8.93 ($10.38). Approximately 148,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.81 ($10.24).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.55, a current ratio of 232.94 and a quick ratio of 98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

