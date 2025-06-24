Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 6,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

