Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Angie You Acquires 26,597 Shares

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at $249,745.83. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Angie You also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Angie You purchased 1,403 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $13,230.29.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 814,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,830. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

