Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Head to Head Comparison

Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Campbell’s shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and Campbell’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.81 $519.49 million N/A N/A Campbell’s $9.64 billion 0.99 $567.00 million $1.51 21.20

Campbell’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Risk & Volatility

Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell’s has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tingyi Cayman Islands and Campbell’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell’s 5 11 4 0 1.95

Campbell’s has a consensus price target of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Campbell’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi Cayman Islands and Campbell’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A Campbell’s 4.44% 23.22% 5.77%

Summary

Campbell’s beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands



Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Campbell's



The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

