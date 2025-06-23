Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) to Buyback $1.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Alset stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. 172,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,863. Alset has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

In other Alset news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 884,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $530,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,933. The trade was a 71.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,364,776 shares of company stock worth $1,012,666 over the last three months. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

