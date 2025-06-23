Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A -11.27% 26.60% PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 15.69% 15.20% 8.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $9.45 billion 1.67 $1.47 billion $1.48 10.74

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pervasip and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk beats Pervasip on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.