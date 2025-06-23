MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 18.8% Higher – Here’s Why

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 19,490,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,914,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Up 18.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30.

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

