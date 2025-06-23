Reviewing Lionsgate Studios (LION) and Its Peers

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 269 884 1579 39 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lionsgate Studios and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -14.19 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.88 billion -$287.07 million -33.24

Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.