Contrasting ITT (NYSE:ITT) & Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) and ITT (NYSE:ITT) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Markel Group and ITT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Group 11.66% 7.48% 1.95% ITT 14.19% 17.75% 10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel Group and ITT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Group $16.62 billion 1.52 $2.75 billion $135.69 14.63 ITT $3.63 billion 3.33 $518.30 million $6.29 24.39

Markel Group has higher revenue and earnings than ITT. Markel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Markel Group and ITT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Markel Group presently has a consensus target price of $1,727.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.98%. ITT has a consensus target price of $165.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Markel Group.

Volatility and Risk

Markel Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Markel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Markel Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About ITT

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

