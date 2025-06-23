Financial Comparison: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) vs. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -20.98% -19.28% -1.84% NGL Energy Partners 0.75% -47.87% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genesis Energy and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesis Energy and NGL Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $2.97 billion 0.69 -$63.95 million ($5.21) -3.20 NGL Energy Partners $3.47 billion 0.18 $39.37 million ($0.59) -7.82

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesis Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing. This segment also owns interests in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline systems, platforms, and related infrastructure. The Soda and Sulfur Services segment produces, markets, and sells soda ash; and provides sulfur removal services. This segment also owns and operates soda ash production facilities, underground trona ore mines and brine solution mining operations and related equipment, and logistics and other assets; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges and 42 push/tow boats. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products; and operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil, as well as owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

