Yahav Yulzari Sells 8,259 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Yahav Yulzari sold 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $157,251.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140,591 shares in the company, valued at $78,836,852.64. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yahav Yulzari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Yahav Yulzari sold 4,700 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $89,300.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Yahav Yulzari sold 5,144 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $97,838.88.

On Thursday, June 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 48,981 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $933,088.05.

On Monday, May 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,608,140.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

PGY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 5.94. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.