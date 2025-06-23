Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) CEO Purchases $91,014.08 in Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) CEO Sireesh Appajosyula acquired 61,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $91,014.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,004.64. This trade represents a 1,823.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tharimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Tharimmune stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 13,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,310. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tharimmune

Tharimmune Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

