Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) CAO Sells $53,600.00 in Stock

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) CAO Steven John Lucas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,407.74. The trade was a 67.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reading International Price Performance

Reading International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Reading International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.29. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 632.66% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.69 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Reading International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

