8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Director Sells $12,291.40 in Stock

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew F. Burton sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $12,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,330.25. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
8X8 Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 967,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. 8×8 Inc has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 60.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 982,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on EGHT
About 8X8
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.