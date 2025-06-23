8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Director Sells $12,291.40 in Stock

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew F. Burton sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $12,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,330.25. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

8X8 Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 967,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. 8×8 Inc has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 60.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 982,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGHT

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.