Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.96, for a total value of $3,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,911,462.40. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $320.07. 2,644,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,815. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.55 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Carvana by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

