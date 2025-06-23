Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,258,031.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,404,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,381 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.