TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,630,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

