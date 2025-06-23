Reviewing AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

COREwafer Industries has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of COREwafer Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COREwafer Industries $140,000.00 259.93 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A AMETEK $6.94 billion 5.91 $1.38 billion $6.11 29.04

This table compares COREwafer Industries and AMETEK”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than COREwafer Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for COREwafer Industries and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COREwafer Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK 1 3 6 1 2.64

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $197.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given AMETEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than COREwafer Industries.

Profitability

This table compares COREwafer Industries and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COREwafer Industries -255.83% N/A N/A AMETEK 20.43% 16.75% 10.90%

Summary

AMETEK beats COREwafer Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COREwafer Industries

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered medical components and devices, automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; single-use and consumable surgical instruments, implantable components, and drug delivery systems; engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, and automation; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for thermal management, military and commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; motors for commercial appliances, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers; and operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

