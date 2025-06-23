Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Financial Review

Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Hung Kai and has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai and and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai and N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -36.01% N/A -35.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai and 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sun Hung Kai and and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai and.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai and and Greenidge Generation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai and $492.43 million 1.11 $48.42 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $59.53 million 0.30 -$19.78 million N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai and has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Sun Hung Kai and on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai and

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, enterprise management, nominee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, marketing planning, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

