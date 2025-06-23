Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.8% increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 493,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $472.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

