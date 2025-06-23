Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 2,391,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

