Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 5.4% increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

