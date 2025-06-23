Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 112.6% increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.23. 48,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.