Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 107,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.