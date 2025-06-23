Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2041 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.53. 7,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The company has a market cap of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

