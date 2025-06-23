Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3508 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1,152.8% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 11,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

