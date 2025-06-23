goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Acquires C$160,000.00 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.
TSE GSY traded down C$1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.21. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
