Walter Field Mclallen Buys 1,950 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.60. 406,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,354. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.30.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 396.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

