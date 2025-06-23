Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,740. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

