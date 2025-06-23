Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 339,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

