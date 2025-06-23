Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.9% increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311. The firm has a market cap of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.