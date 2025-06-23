Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.9% increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311. The firm has a market cap of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $48.28.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
