Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 43.7% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7%

PIE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

