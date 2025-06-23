Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 305,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 461,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

