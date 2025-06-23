Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 0.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

