Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 3.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 208,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

