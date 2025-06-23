Eric Edward Dulany Sells 5,500 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Edward Dulany sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $20,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,277.05. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPY. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.