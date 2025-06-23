KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.
KB Home Stock Up 3.2%
NYSE:KBH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at KB Home
In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.31% of KB Home worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
