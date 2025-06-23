KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

KB Home Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.31% of KB Home worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

