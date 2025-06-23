Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 1,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498 shares in the company, valued at $66,084.60. This trade represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,129. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average is $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.