ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 5,771 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $607,224.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,542,107.76. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTAN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.97. 1,043,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,002. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

