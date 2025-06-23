Jacob Scott Sells 62,422 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 62,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $498,751.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,895.36. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Jacob Scott sold 6,458 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $52,761.86.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.13. 2,267,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,883. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

