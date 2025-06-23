Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,953,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,004,917.50. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Up 1.6%

DDOG stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,970. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.57, a PEG ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.