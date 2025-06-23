Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells $366,638.58 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $366,638.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,977.30. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of Waystar stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,702. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
