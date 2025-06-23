Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells $366,638.58 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $366,638.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,977.30. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Waystar stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,702. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

