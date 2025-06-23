Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,315.60. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

On Thursday, May 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,083. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $327,665,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.