GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 12,616 Shares

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $81,625.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,717,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,254.50. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,172 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,118.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,607 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $30,175.85.

On Monday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,080 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,201.60.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $146,759.90.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $202,609.12.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 42,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

