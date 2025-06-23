Raymond B. Bentley Sells 249,689 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 249,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $12,646,747.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469,538 shares in the company, valued at $783,532,099.70. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.2%

BSY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 1,862,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

