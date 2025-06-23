National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

National Healthcare Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of National Healthcare Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 3,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715. National Healthcare Properties has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54.

National Healthcare Properties Company Profile

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

