Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 32.7% – Here’s What Happened

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 458,360,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,442% from the average daily volume of 7,006,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 32.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £450,639.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

