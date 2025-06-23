National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.41 and last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 1291487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

